Jharkhand: Drunk man kills wife, 3-year-old son amid fight over money

Latehar, Aug 29 (PTI) A drunk man allegedly killed his wife and three-year-old son in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Ganeshpur village in the Chipodohar police station area, they said.

Neighbours claimed that the couple used to frequently fight over petty issues. On Thursday night, the man had an altercation with his wife over money.

The 30-year-old man, who was drunk, picked up a sharp weapon and attacked his wife and his younger son. They died on the spot, police said.

He, however, spared his elder son, who "pleaded for mercy", and fled the house.

An investigation is underway, Sub-Inspector of Chipodohar police station Ritesh Kumar Rao said, adding that the man would be nabbed soon.

The bodies were sent to the Latehar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.