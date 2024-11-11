Jharkhand: Drunk man kills wife, two children with axe

Jamshedpur, Nov 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two children with an axe in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident happened in Khariasai Tola in Phuldhari village around 2 am, they said.

Kunwar Tudu, who was drunk, allegedly attacked his wife and four children with an axe. While his wife, Maiyno (35), and children, Sagun (14) and Sagain (12), were killed, the other two children were battling for life at the hospital, police said.

The injured children, Mangal (4) and Malti (8), were first admitted to the Ghatsila Sub-divisional Hospital in the morning, but later sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi as their conditions were critical.

Advertisment

The accused was arrested, police said.

An investigation was underway to unearth the exact cause of the incident, they said. PTI BS SOM