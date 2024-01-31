Jharkhand: ED questions Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Ranchi: Amidst hectic political activities, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued to question Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for more than five hours on Wednesday as part of its investigation into an alleged money laundering case related to land deals.

The questioning which started at 1.20 pm is still continuing, an official said.

Soren, 48, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was previously questioned on January 20 in connection with the case.

The interrogation, however, remained incomplete on that day when he was grilled for more than seven hours, an official said.

Soren is being questioned as part of an investigation into a "huge racket of illegal change of land ownership by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said three tourist buses entered Soren's house on Kanke Road around 5.30 pm amid hectic activities. Soon after that, chief secretary L Khiangte and DGP Ajay Kumar Singh were also seen going entering the CM's house.

Earlier in the day, Soren has lodged an FIR against senior ED personnel at the SC/ST police station here over searches conducted by the agency at his Delhi residence, officials said.

Soren alleged that the ED conducted the search operation at his residence in the national capital to "harass and malign him and his entire community", the officials said, quoting the FIR.

"An FIR has been lodged against some senior ED officials... we got the application from the chief minister," Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI.

An ED team searched Soren’s Delhi residence on Monday, and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand.

The agency claimed to have seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents during the search.

"My family members and I have suffered and experienced immense mental, psychological and emotional harm because of the acts committed...," he said in the FIR, according to the officials.

The chief minister also claimed that he was not the owner of the seized car, and the cash recovered did not belong to him as well, they said.

In a related development, legislators of the ruling JMM-led coalition gathered at Soren’s residence to express their solidarity with the CM.

Health Minister and Congress leader Banna Gupta said Soren is cooperating in the investigation, but added that it was the duty of constitutional institutions to conduct such probes "properly".

State Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh told PTI that all legislators stand solidly behind the chief minister.

Hundreds of ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers and supporters from various districts of the state gathered in Ranchi’s Morabadi ground in protest against the questioning of Soren.

Holding party banners and posters and displaying bows and arrows, the supporters claimed that the CM was being targeted by the BJP-led central government through the probe agency for his tribal identity.

"Hemant Soren is being targeted because he is a tribal. But, he is like a god to us. We can go to any extent for him," Jharna Pal, a JMM leader who came here from Jamshedpur, told PTI.

"If he (CM) goes to jail, we will also go with him," she said.

With prohibitory orders imposed within a radius of 100 metres at key locations in the state capital, including the CM house, the protests has been organised at the Morabado ground, a few kilometers away from Soren's residence.

Supporter Umesh Thakur from Hazaribag district said, "The chief minister has repeatedly been harassed even though he is cooperating. He replied to ED questions on January 20. But, he was again summoned within a week. Isn’t it a deliberate attempt to defame his image and the government?" Taufiq Alam from Ramgarh said, "The BJP has been hatching a conspiracy against our chief minister to destabilise the government. But, they will not succeed in their mission. If anything happens to the chief minister, Jharkhand will see an intensive agitation."