Ranchi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Jharkhand and Bihar as part of an alleged Bokaro forest land scam linked money laundering investigation, officials said.

About 16 locations in the two neighbouring states are being searched, they said.

The alleged forest land scam involves "fraudulent" acquisition and illegal sale of 103 acres of protected forest land at Mauja Tetulia in Bokaro, they said. PTI NES DV DV