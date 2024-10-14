Jharkhand: ED raids in Jal Jeevan Mission linked money laundering case

Ranchi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme's implementation in poll-bound Jharkhand, official sources said.

More than 20 locations in Ranchi are being covered as part of the probe.

Premises linked to IAS officer Manish Ranjan, a personal staffer of drinking water and sanitation minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur, some government officials, contractors and businessmen are being searched by the federal probe agency, the sources said.

The money laundering case is linked to investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The central government's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections.

Assembly elections are expected to be declared soon in the state. PTI NES DV DV