Jharkhand Edu Minister Ramdas Soren airlifted to Delhi hospital after suffering brain injury

Ranchi, Aug 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who suffered a brain injury after he fell in the bathroom in his residence early on Saturday, was admitted to a hospital in Delhi, a senior leader said.

The condition of the minister is critical, but he is stable, state Health Minister Irfan Ansari said.

He said all the vital parameters are under control.

Ansari also left for Delhi, stating that he was personally monitoring the entire situation.

In a post on X, the JMM said, "The brave soldier of JMM and the education minister of the state government, Ramdas Soren Ji, is undergoing treatment in Delhi. The struggle, dedication, and service spirit of respected Ramdas ji are a source of inspiration for us all." In the morning, Soren was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors detected blood clotting in his brain.

He was airlifted to Delhi later in the day for better treatment.

Former Union minister Arjun Munda, who visited the Sonari airport in Jamshedpur to oversee the minister's transportation arrangements, said, "I have spoken to the director of the Delhi Apollo. He assured me that the treatment will be started as soon as the minister reaches the hospital." The BJP leader said Soren suffered a brain haemorrhage due to a sudden increase in pressure.