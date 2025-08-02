Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on life support, says hospital

Ranchi, Aug 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren was on life support and a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists was closely monitoring his condition, the private hospital in Delhi where he was undergoing treatment said in a statement on Saturday evening.

The 62-year-old leader of the JMM was airlifted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the bathroom of his house.

"He is currently in a critical condition and on life support. A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists is closely monitoring his condition and providing intensive medical care," said the statement, shared by the JMM.

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari, who also flew to Delhi to oversee the treatment, earlier said Soren suffered a brain injury because of the fall.

In the morning, Soren was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors detected blood clotting in his brain.

In a post on X, the party said, "The brave soldier of JMM and the education minister of the state government, Ramdas Soren Ji, is undergoing treatment in Delhi. The struggle, dedication, and service spirit of respected Ramdas ji are a source of inspiration for us all."