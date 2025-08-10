Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren still on life support, says JMM leader

Ranchi, Aug 10 (PTI) The health condition of Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, remained critical, and he is still on life support, a JMM leader said on Sunday.

An apnea test of the minister is likely to be carried out by a team of doctors this evening, he said.

The apnea test is a mandatory examination for determining brain death (BD) because it provides an essential sign of definitive loss of brainstem function.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) central spokesperson Kunal Sarangi, who is with the minister in Delhi, said the health condition of Soren remained unchanged.

"His condition is still critical, and he is on life support. A team of doctors is likely to conduct an apnea test," Sarangi said.

Soren, the 62-year-old JMM leader, was airlifted to the hospital in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the bathroom of his residence on August 2.

A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists is closely monitoring his condition and providing intensive medical care, the JMM spokesperson added.