Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren's body to be brought to Ranchi

Ranchi, Aug 16 (PTI) The mortal remains of Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, will be brought to Ranchi on Saturday morning, an official said.

The JMM leader's body will arrive at 9.10 am and will be kept on the assembly premises, where ministers, legislators and political leaders will pay homage to him, he said.

Soren, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi, died on Friday night.

"The mortal remains of Education Minister Ramdas Soren will be brought to Ranchi's Bisra Munda Airport around 9.10 am. His body will be kept on Jharkhand Assembly premises, where last tributes will be paid," Soren's personal secretary Ajay Sinha said in a statement.

He said the mortal remains will then be taken to his assembly constituency Ghatshila, where it will be kept at Mau Bhandar Maidan and the JMM camp office.

The 62-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was airlifted to the hospital in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the bathroom of his residence on August 2.

Soren's condition was critical and he was on life support. A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists was closely monitoring his condition and providing intensive medical care. PTI SAN ACD