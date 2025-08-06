Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren's health condition remains critical

Ranchi: The health condition of Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren remained critical and he is on life support, a JMM leader said on Wednesday.

A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists is closely monitoring his condition at a private hospital in Delhi, where he has been undergoing treatment since August 2, he added.

Jharkhand Transport Minister Deepak Birua visited the hospital on Wednesday and interacted with the team of specialist doctors, enquiring about the health condition of the education minister.

"I am in Delhi to enquire about the health of Jharkhand's School Education and Registration Department Minister, Brother Shri @RamdassorenMLA, who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, where discussions were held with a team of specialist doctors regarding his health condition. Currently, all doctors are making efforts to improve his health," Birua posted on X.

The 62-year-old JMM leader was airlifted to the hospital in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the bathroom of his house on August 2.

"The condition of the education minister is still critical and he is on life support. A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists is closely monitoring his condition and providing intensive medical care," Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) central spokesperson, Kunal Sarangi, told PTI over the phone.

"Doctors are continuously monitoring all the parameters, which are stated to be stable. But, they are not in a position to carry out any operation right now due to his critical condition. The apnea test has also been put on hold for a few days. Doctors are trying their best to improve his health condition," Sarangi added.