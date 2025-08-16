Jharkhand: Elaborate arrangements made for Shibu Soren's 'Shraddh' in ancestral village

Ranchi, Aug 16 (PTI) Elaborate arrangements have been made for the 'Shraddh' ceremony of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren at his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district on Saturday, officials said.

Several dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, are likely to attend the ceremony in the village, located around 70 km from the state capital Ranchi.

The 81-year-old political leader died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. His death marked the end of a political era that saw tribal movement rise to national prominence as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder played a key role in Jharkhand's creation.

"In view of expected high footfall, massive security arrangements have been made. A dedicated control room has been established at Nemra to manage public safety and traffic regulation," an official said.

"The security deployment includes 10 IPS officers, 60 deputy superintendents of police, 65 inspectors, and over 2,500 police personnel. Multi-agency teams comprising police, administrative staffers, and volunteers will remain operational 24/7 to ensure effective crowd management, emergency response, and law and order," he said.

Arrangements are also being made for the ceremony in adherence to tribal customs.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been camping in the village since August 5.

He has directed senior officials to ensure seamless coordination for services such as transportation, sanitation, food distribution, healthcare, accommodation, and public safety.

"To facilitate smooth movement, more than 300 e-rickshaws will operate between the designated parking zones and the event site. Three large parking areas have been developed, each equipped with bio-toilets. Additionally, rest areas and dedicated pedestrian pathways have been constructed for ease of visitors," the official said.

Catering arrangements have been made at three large dining pandals, where traditional 'Shraddh' meals and prasad will be served.

A special exhibition and memorial gallery is also being set up to commemorate the life and legacy of Guruji, as Shibu Soren was popularly known.

The exhibition will feature rare photographs, historical documents, and key milestones from his political career, with a particular focus on his contributions to tribal welfare and public service.

The 'Shraddh' ceremony is expected to witness significant public participation. PTI NAM ACD