Jharkhand: Elderly couple axed to death, one arrested

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Nov 25 (PTI) An elderly tribal couple have been axed to death in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district allegedly by some neighbours over personal enmity, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sargiya Balmuchu (72) and his wife Mukta Balmuchu (65), a police officer said.

The couple were axed to death late on Monday night, but the incident came to light on Tuesday morning. The villagers found the bodies in a pool of blood and informed the police.

Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said one person has been arrested and a manhunt launched to nab others. PTI BS ACD