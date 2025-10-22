Jharkhand: Elderly man attacked by villagers over suspicion of practicing witchcraft, 1 detained

Chatra, Oct 22 (PTI) An elderly person was injured after a group of villagers allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons on the suspicion that he practiced witchcraft, in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Rakshi Chedikhap village under Chatra Sadar police station limits on Tuesday evening.

Police received a complaint on Tuesday night about Umesh Rai (50) being beaten up and his ear slashed by the villagers on the suspicion of him practicing witchcraft and sorcery, an officer said.

“The injured person has been referred to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, Hazaribagh, for better treatment,” Chatra Sadar police station officer-in-charge, Bipin Kumar, told PTI.

One person has been detained in connection with the case, and an investigation is underway, he added. PTI ANB RBT