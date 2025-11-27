Jharkhand: Elderly tribal couple hacked to death over sandal-strap dispute

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Nov 27 (PTI) An elderly tribal couple was hacked to death by their neighbour in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district following a dispute over a cut sandal strap, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint by their 31-year-old son Charan Balmuchu, a police team led by Kiriburu SDPO Ajay Kerketta was formed on the directive of SP Amit Renu to investigate the incident.

The elderly couple's neighbour, Jangam Balmuchu, has been arrested in connection with the crime, Gua police station officer-in-charge Nitish Kumar said.

Revealing the motive, Kumar said the crime stemmed from a petty issue. Finding his slipper strap slit, Jangam held the daughter of the victims, 72-year-old Sargiya Balmuchu and his wife Mukta Balmuchu (65), responsible and indulged in an altercation, a police officer said.

The issue was aggravated to such an extent that a panchayat meeting was convened on Sunday last.

The meeting remained inconclusive as the accused allegedly demanded a goat and handia (popular rice beer), which the victims expressed inability to afford, which peeved the accused and he committed the crime on Sunday night, the officer said.

The couple was found dead on Tuesday morning when villagers, noticing a foul smell, approached their home. Initially thinking the couple was asleep, they were shocked to find them lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit with an axe. PTI BS MNB