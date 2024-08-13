Jharkhand: Elderly woman trampled to death by wild elephant

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Aug 13 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said.

The incident took place in Chiyabandhi village in Chakulia block on World Elephant Day on Monday.

The woman, identified as Ratni Sabar, was relieving herself in the morning when she was attacked by the pachyderm, a police officer said.

Villagers took her to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared her dead, he added. PTI BS ACD