Jharkhand election for development of women, youths: Himanta

Ranchi/Bokaro, Nov 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asserted that the Jharkhand assembly election is for the development of the state’s poor, women and youths.

Addressing rallies at various locations in the state, Sarma also accused the JMM-led coalition of “not fulfilling” any of its promises made during the 2019 polls.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren is busy talking about his wife, while his wife says 'ek hi naara Hemant dobara' (Only one slogan, Hemant for second time). I want to ask who will talk about the youth, women and the poor. This time, there will be no Hemant ‘dobara’,” he said.

“The polls this time are for the poor, women and youths, besides Hindu pride and protection,” said Sarma, who is also the election co-incharge of the BJP for Jharkhand.

Criticising the Hemant Soren-led government for “not fulfilling” promises, he said it had assured about providing five lakh jobs and unemployment allowances, but none happened.

"If the BJP is voted to power, we will provide 2.87 lakh government jobs and create five lakh job opportunities. We will give Rs 2,000 to graduate and post-graduate level students for two years so that they could carry out preparations for jobs," he said.

Sarma also alleged that the JMM-led coalition has turned the ‘Abua Awas Yojana’ into a “loot scheme” in the state in which beneficiaries are “forced to pay Rs 30,000 to officers”.

“The people of Jharkhand have decided to give a befitting reply to the state government in the polls,” he added. PTI CORR SAN RBT