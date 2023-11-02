Jharkhand: Electrocuted elephant dies after getting stuck in trench

Jamshedpur/Jhargram, Nov 2 (PTI) A full-grown elephant died in a forest in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened in Chakulia forest in Ghatsila sub-division of the district, they said.

The female elephant strayed away from its herd on Wednesday night, and went on a rampage in Kumari village in neighbouring Jhargram district of West Bengal.

It got electrocuted after coming in contact with low-hanging live wires, and after moving around for a while with the burn injuries, it crossed over to Jharkhand and got trapped in a trench in the Chakulia forest, officials said.

Forest personnel toiled hard to bring it out of the trench, but the elephant succumbed to the injuries, they said.

Divisional Forest Officer Mamta Priyadarshi said burn injuries from the electrocution were detected on the carcass of the elephant.

Locals offered flowers to the dead elephant and performed other rituals, following which it was buried in the forest. PTI BS SOM SOM