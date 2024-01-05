Jharkhand: Elephant that fell into well retrieved dead after 40-hour operation

Jamshedpur, Jan 5 (PTI) An elephant that fell into a well in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district was retrieved after nearly 40 hours on Friday but unfortunately could not be saved, according to a forest department official.

Advertisment

The well, located in Aanda village in Nimdih block, is approximately 25 to 30 feet deep.

The elephant, which was crossing the area with a herd, fell into the well on Wednesday night.

The official said a forest department team immediately responded to the incident, which occurred within the Chandil forest range, and initiated rescue operations.

Advertisment

Forest ranger Manager Mirdha explained, "We used two earthmovers to dig a ramp from a distance in order to provide the elephant with a way to escape the well. With the assistance of villagers, we were able to pull it out using a rope, but unfortunately, we couldn't save it." An autopsy will be conducted on Saturday to determine the exact cause of death of the elephant, estimated to be around 25 to 30 years old.

Officials confirmed that the well had been dug for irrigation purposes.

Villagers have accused the forest department of failing to provide timely food and medical assistance, which they believe contributed to the elephant's death. PTI BS MNB