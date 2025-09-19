Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufacturing: CM

Ranchi, Sep 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said the state is endowed with uranium and can contribute significantly to the manufacturing of nuclear weapons.

Addressing the Defence East Tech symposium here, Soren said his government is ready to fully cooperate with the Centre to make the defence sector self-reliant.

"Jharkhand is endowed with uranium and can contribute to nuclear weapon manufacturing. The state government is ready to cooperate fully with the Centre to make the defence sector self-reliant," Soren said.

Uranium is a key component for the development of nuclear weapons. PTI NAM ACD BDC