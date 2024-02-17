Jharkhand: Engineer found dead in quarters

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Feb 17 (PTI) A 34-year-old junior engineer was found dead in his quarters in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday, police said.

The body of the engineer, identified as Sudhanshu Kumar, was found hanging from the ceiling of his quarters in Rajrappa Project Residential Colony in the district.

He was posted as a junior engineer in Gola block of the district, a police officer said.

Ramgarh Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad said that after receiving information that the doors of Kumar's quarters were bolted from the inside and he was not responding to knocks and calls, law enforcers broke open the doors and found the body hanging from a ceiling fan.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway," he said.

Gola Block Development Officer (BDO) Sanjay Kumar Sandilya said that the junior engineer performed his duty on Friday.

"He was a dutiful officer," Sandilya added. PTI CORR SAN SAN ACD