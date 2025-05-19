Jharkhand: Engineering student found dead in lodge

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), May 19 (PTI) A 19-year-old engineering student was found hanging in her room in a private lodge in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Mehar Khan, was a student of Ramgarh Engineering College in Murubanda village in Rajrappa police station area and was living in a private lodge outside the campus along with a roommate, a police officer said.

The computer science student was alone in her room as her roommate had gone to visit her home in Dhanbad, Rajrappa police station officer-in-charge Krishna Kumar said.

The body of Khan, who hailed from Jamshedpur, was recovered from the room by the police.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause, he added. PTI COR BS ACD