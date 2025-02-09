Jharkhand: Ex-SDO arrested from Ranchi over 'self-immolation' of wife

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Feb 9 (PTI) Police in Jharkhand on Sunday arrested the former SDO of Hazaribag Sadar Ashok Kumar for his alleged involvement in the death of his wife, who had reportedly set herself on fire in December last year.

A team of officers apprehended Kumar, who had been absconding, from Ranchi in the evening, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (HQ) Amit Kumar Anand said.

The accused was being brought to Hazaribag for production before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, he said.

An FIR had been registered against Ashok Kumar and other family members by Rajkumar Gupta, the brother of the former SDO’s wife, Anita Devi.

Ashok Kumar, who was removed from the post after the incident, had filed an application for anticipatory bail before a local court, which was rejected on January 31, officials said.

Anita Devi had allegedly set herself on fire at their official residence in Hazaribag’s Lohsinghna on December 26 last year, they said. PTI CORR BS RBT