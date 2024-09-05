Jharkhand excise constable recruitment drive to resume from Sep 10 with revised norms: Official

Ranchi, Sep 5 (PTI) Physical tests for the remaining part of Jharkhand excise constable recruitment drive will resume on September 10 with revised norms, a top police officer said on Thursday.

The drive, which began on August 22, was halted following the deaths of 12 aspirants. Chief Minister Hemant Soren had instructed a suspension of the drive from September 3 to September 5 due to these fatalities.

Additional Director General (Headquarters) RK Mallick told reporters that the physical tests for around 1.14 lakh candidates will now take place from September 10.

In response to health concerns, devices to monitor oxygen levels and blood pressure, as well as provisions for ORS and fruits, will be available at each centre where the tests will be held, he added.

"The fresh drive for the remaining 1.14 lakh candidates will be held from September 10 to 13. It will be conducted across six centres in five districts, excluding Palamu, where five aspirants had died. Tests for approximately 42,000 candidates from Palamu will be held at other locations on September 19 and 20," Mallick said.

"To manage the process more effectively, only 3,000 candidates will be tested per day, and the exercise will conclude by 8 am. New admit cards for the revised tests will be uploaded on the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) website in the next two days," he said.

Mallick said 1.87 lakh candidates have participated in the running test so far, with 1.17 lakh passing it.

Regarding the post-mortem reports of deceased candidates, Mallick said those have not yet been received. According to preliminary medical assessments, most deaths were attributed to heart attacks, he added. PTI SAN SAN MNB