Jharkhand expands food security scheme, 5 lakh more beneficiaries to be included

Ranchi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to include 5 lakh more beneficiaries under the state food security scheme and increase the ration dealers' commission to Rs 150 per quintal from the existing Rs 100.

These were among 49 proposals cleared by the cabinet during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"The cabinet approved the proposal of increasing the beneficiary target under the Jharkhand State Food Security Scheme from existing 20 lakh to 25 lakh. Those not covered under the National Food Security will get the benefit," Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

Commission of fair price shop dealers was also increased from the existing Rs 100 per quintal to Rs 150 per quintal, which has been a long pending demand, she said.

The cabinet also relaxed the age restriction for providing fair-price shop licences on compassionate grounds in case of the death of a dealer. Earlier, a family member would have got the license only if the dealer died before attaining the age of 60.

The cabinet gave its nod to the Professional Education Institution Ordinance, 2024 to regulate fees of engineering and medical colleges.

A committee headed by a retired high court judge will be set up to regulate fees, as per the proposal, Dadel said.

The cabinet also approved the amount required to set up a science centre in Dhanbad under a central scheme. The state will bear Rs 23.35 crore, while the Centre's share is Rs 17.65 crore for the project, she said.

The cabinet approved Rs 43.86 crore for the establishment of a women's college in Giridih district's Bengabad, which is a part of the Gandey assembly constituency. PTI SAN SAN SOM