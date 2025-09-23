Jharkhand experiences moderate to heavy rainfall, alert issued for several districts

Ranchi, Sep 23 (PTI) Parts of Jharkhand witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with colour-coded alerts issued for several districts, an IMD official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert (be prepared) for East and West Singhbhum, Simdega and Seraikela-Kharswan districts and 'yellow' alert (be aware) for Ranchi, Bokaro, Gumla, Dhanbad, Lohardaga, Khunti and Ramgarh districts till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

'Yellow' alert, predicting heavy rain, was issued for East and West Singhbhum, Simdega, Seraikela-Kharswan, Khunti, Ranchi and Gumla from 8.30 am on September 24 to 8.30 am on September 25, and for Gumla, Khunti, West Singhbhum and Simdega from 8.30 am on September 25 to 8.30 am on September 26, the official added.

Deputy Director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, said Jharkhand is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and spells of heavy rains in some pockets in southern and central parts over the next three days.

"The inclement weather is caused by a low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal. Widespread rainfall is expected across Jharkhand on September 25," Anand said.

He said another fresh low-pressure system is expected around September 25, but it is unlikely to have much impact on Jharkhand.

Ranchi has been experiencing light to moderate rainfall since this morning, and the intensity is likely to increase on Wednesday.

The state recorded 18 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and September 23, they said.

The eastern state received 1,156.3 mm of rainfall against the normal of 977.3 mm during the period.

East Singhbhum district recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 54 per cent, followed by Seraikela-Kharswan (51) and Ranchi (47), the official said.

Pakur district, however, recorded a 29 per cent deficit rainfall till September 23.

The ongoing rain has been playing a spoilsport to the Durga Puja festivities. The puja committees said the rain has already delayed their pandal preparations and workers were having to work in the downpour.

"Unprecedented rainfall has caused many troubles this year, particularly in the erection of pandals. The rain not only slowed down the work, we are worried whether we would be able to complete the marquees by Shashti, which falls on Sunday," Amit Das, president of Netaji Nagar Durga Puja committee in Ranchi's Kantatoli, said. PTI SAN RG SAN ACD