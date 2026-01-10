Jharkhand: Expert brought from West Bengal to drive away tusker succumbs to injuries

Chaibasa, Jan 10 (PTI) The member of a team of experts brought to Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district from Bankura in West Bengal to drive away a killer elephant has succumbed to his injuries, officials said on Saturday.

He sustained serious injuries while attempting to drive away the full-grown tusker, which had killed two persons, in Benisagar late on Thursday night, they said.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Odisha, where he died during treatment on Friday night, they added.

Divisional Forest Officer (Chaibasa) Aditya Narayan said efforts are on to chase the pachyderm back into the forest.

He urged people not to fall prey to rumours circulating on social media and to inform forest officials about the movement of the tusker in their areas.

Forest personnel from Dalma, Chakulia, and Seraikela-Kharswan were working to drive the elephant back into the forest, while senior officials continuously monitored the situation, he said.

Meanwhile, the team from Bankura are likely to return home to perform the last rites of their colleague.

The tusker has claimed 20 lives, including those of three minors, in the Goilkera and Kolhan forest ranges over the last two weeks, officials said. PTI BS SOM