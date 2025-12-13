Jharkhand: Father, son held for murder of kin in Deoghar

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Dec 13 (PTI) A father and son were arrested on Saturday allegedly for the murder of another son in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on December 6, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nitesh Nandi, whose half-burnt body body was recovered at Shankarpur Joria within Devipur police station limits.

Following the incident, SP Saurabh constituted a special investigation team to find the accused, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Deoghar Sadar) Ashok Kumar Singh said in a statement.

Based on evidence, police arrested the victim’s father Dilip Nandi (60) and brother Gautam (30), Singh said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that Nitesh was a drunkard and often quarrelled with family members over money, the statement said.

On the day of the incident, an argument escalated into a physical fight, following which the father and brother allegedly beat him to death, police said.

They then took the body in an autorickshaw to Shankarpur Joria, doused it with petrol and set it on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence, the statement added.

