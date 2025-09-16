Jharkhand: Father-son killed in motorcycle-pickup van collision

Bokaro (Jharkhand) Sep 16 (PTI) A teenager and his father died, while his mother sustained grievous injuries, when a speeding pickup van hit the motorcycle they were riding on National Highway 23 in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place in Jaridih police station area.

Bermo Sub-divisional Police Officer B N Singh said, "The accident took place when a speeding pickup van laden with vegetables collided with a motorcycle on which three persons of a family were travelling." "While a man and his teenage son died on the spot, his wife sustained severe injuries, and is being treated at Bokaro Sadar Hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," Singh said.

Irate locals blocked NH-23, demanding the immediate arrest of the driver and appropriate compensation for the victim's family.