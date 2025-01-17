Jharkhand finance minister emphasises increasing revenue during pre-budget consultation

Ranchi, Jan 17 (PTI) Jharkhand finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore on Friday emphasised the need to increase the state's revenue from different resources.

He made the remark after a series of meetings with excise, land and revenue, transport, energy and other departments on the concluding day of the two-day pre-budget consultation here.

"The important suggestions collected during the two-day meeting will be sent to the the departments concerned. The finance department will see if the suggestions can be incorporated," he told reporters.

The chief minister will give the final shape to the state budget on January 28, he said.

During the meeting with excise officials, the minister directed them to increase the excise revenue.

"Jharkhand’s annual excise revenue target from liquor sales currently stands at Rs 2,700 crore. Chhattisgarh generates Rs 8,000 crore, and Haryana, a smaller state than Jharkhand, earns Rs 5,000 crore annually. Highlighting this disparity, Kishore said, "Liquor consumption in Jharkhand is not less than in these states. I have instructed officials to raise the target to at least Rs 5,000 crore annually." To boost revenue further, Kishore suggested setting up Mahua-based plants to produce safe and affordable country-made liquor for rural areas. "This will also contribute significantly to the state’s revenue," he noted.

During a meeting with the energy department, Kishore expressed concern over the state's monthly electricity purchases, which cost between Rs 700-800 crore. He proposed the development of power plants within the state to reduce reliance on external sources.

"We have the raw materials, yet we are dependent on outside suppliers. I have suggested preparing a plan for setting up power plants to meet the state’s demand," the minister said.

Kishore also recommended exploring the possibility of establishing a nuclear power plant in Jharkhand. "A proposal for a nuclear power plant should be made to address the state’s growing energy needs," he added.

The budget session of the Assembly is set to take place from February 24 to March 27, an official said, adding that the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented on March 3.

This will be the first budget of the Hemant Soren-led government after the JMM-led alliance returned to power, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly in the November 2024 elections. PTI SAN MNB