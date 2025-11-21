Jharkhand FinMin launches 2025 edition of flagship outreach programme

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore on Friday launched this year's 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' outreach programme of the state government, from Palamu.

The 'your scheme and your government at your doorstep' programme will continue till December 15.

Addressing a gathering at Lesliganj, Kishore announced that the first week of this year's programme will be themed 'Right to Service'.

He said camps would be organised at the panchayat level in rural areas and at the ward level in urban areas. District-level events under the programme will also be held on specified dates, and a letter in this regard has already been sent to all deputy commissioners.

The minister said the programme aims to ensure that no eligible person in the state is deprived of the benefits provided by the government.

He also claimed that another flagship initiative, Maiyaan Samman Yojana, was significantly improving the economic condition of women.

At the venue, stalls of various government departments were set up to facilitate on-the-spot delivery of benefits under different welfare schemes.

The minister, along with Palamu Deputy Commissioner Sameera S, inspected the stalls and directed officials to promptly process beneficiaries' applications and disburse the entitled benefits.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had first launched the programme on November 15, 2021, by holding camps for beneficiaries at the panchayat level.

The initiative aims at processing applications related to welfare schemes on the spot so that villagers start receiving benefits at the earliest.

In 2021, a total of 6,867 camps were organised and around 35.95 lakh applications were received. Altogether 5,696 camps were held, and around 55.44 lakh applications were generated the next year.

In the third phase in 2023, a total of 5,496 camps were organised and around 58.26 lakh applications were received.

The programme had also been organised in September 2024, another official said.