Jharkhand: FIR lodged against LoP, 100 others for MCC violation in Giridih

Giridih (Jharkhand), Feb 22 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged in Jharkhand's Giridih district against Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, Babulal Marandi, and 100 other BJP workers for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) imposed due to the upcoming civic elections, police said on Sunday.

The case was lodged by the Flying Surveillance Team (FST) on Saturday night after Marandi was allegedly found holding a meeting with workers in a hotel in Town police station area, hours after campaigning for the civic polls ended at 5 pm.

Giridih Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramniwas Yadav told PTI, "A complaint of MCC violation was lodged at the Town police station on Saturday evening." An officer of the police station said the FIR was lodged against Marandi and 100 others following the complaint of MCC violation.

According to the FIR, Marandi was holding a meeting even after campaigning ended, the officer told PTI.

Under Rule 127 of the Jharkhand Municipal Election and Election Petition Rules, 2012 and Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, no person shall call, organise, or attend any public meeting for a period of 48 hours before the time fixed for the close of polls, an official of the State Election Commission said.

The provision came into effect in 48 urban local bodies at 5 pm on Saturday, he said.

Reacting to the development, the former Jharkhand BJP chief told reporters that he had gone to the restaurant of the hotel for dinner.

"You know, whenever a political leader goes somewhere for a meal, be it a hotel or someone's residence, people gather automatically," Marandi said.

The civic polls will be held on February 23 and votes will be counted on February 27.

Meanwhile, JMM Giridih district president Sanjay Kumar Singh alleged that Marandi was holding a meeting by violating election norms to influence the civic polls.

"I have demanded that the Giridih administration ask Marandi to leave the scheduled election area," Singh told reporters.

Urban local body (ULB) polls in Jharkhand are not contested on the electoral symbols of political parties, but candidates are backed by the outfits. PTI COR SAN ACD