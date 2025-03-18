Jharkhand: Fire at Indian Oil depot premises in Deoghar

Deoghar, Mar 18 (PTI) A fire broke out at the premises of an Indian Oil depot in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire broke out in the parking area of the depot, adjacent to Badladih village in Jasidih, they said.

Fire engines are working to extinguish the blaze, Deputy Commissioner Giridih Vishal Sagar said.

All oil tankers have been shifted to a safe place, he said.

Sub Divisional Officer Ravi Kumar, who is monitoring the fire-fighting operation, told PTI there was no loss of life or goods in the incident.

The situation is under control, he said.