Jharkhand: Fire breaks out in labour ward of govt hospital, no casualty reported

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Aug 27 (PTI) A fire broke out in the labour ward of a government hospital in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, an official said on Wednesday.

No casualty was reported, as the ward was evacuated promptly, with all 40 admitted patients rescued safely, he said.

The incident took place at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) on Tuesday night.

"The fire was controlled promptly with alertness of hospital staffers and no untoward situation was reported," SBMCH superintendent Dr A K Purty said.

Dr Purty said the fire was caused by a mosquito coil, which was placed near an oxygen pipe.

"The pipe caught fire from the coil. The ward was evacuated immediately before the blaze could cause any damage to life or property. As the fire started spreading, hospital staffers promptly cut off the oxygen supply, and it was doused," he added. PTI CORR SAN ACD