Jharkhand: Five gangsters arrested in separate incidents after gunfight with police

Ranchi, Oct 13 (PTI) Five armed men of two gangs were arrested in Ranchi on Monday after a gunfight with police that left two of them injured, police said.

The first incident occurred in Balsiring area under Tupudana police station limits around 3.30 am during a routine vehicle check conducted on the basis of a tip-off, Ranchi Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Praveen Pushkar said.

"We received information that members of a gang were assembling in the area to execute a major crime. During checking, a person on a numberless motorcycle was intercepted. A pistol was recovered from him," Pushkar said.

During interrogation, the man reportedly confessed to his involvement in the Doranda firing incident and identified himself as a member of the Koylaanchal Shanti Samiti (KSS) gang led by Sujeet Sinha. He also said two of his associates were waiting nearby.

"When the police team went to nab the two others, they opened fire and tried to flee. Police returned fire, during which one of the accused sustained bullet injuries. All three were arrested, and the injured person was taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment," the SP said.

Two pistols were recovered from the trio, all of whom have criminal records, he added.

In the second incident, two alleged members of the Alok gang were arrested by police under the Mackluskiganj police station area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ranchi, Rakesh Ranjan said the accused — Prabhat Kumar Ram of Chatra and Sanjay Kumar Das of Ranchi — were intercepted at the Dega-Degi river bridge while reportedly on their way to execute a criminal act.

"On questioning, Prabhat said they had hidden a motorcycle in Konka forest. While leading the police team to the location, he snatched a policeman's pistol and fired two rounds. Police returned fire in self-defence, and Prabhat was injured in the leg. He was taken to RIMS for treatment," the SSP said.

A country-made 9mm carbine, a 9mm pistol, 10 bullets, four mobile phones, and a document bearing the name of the Alok gang were recovered from them.

"Prabhat has criminal antecedents and is wanted in several cases, including under the Arms Act," the SSP said. PTI RPS ACD RPS MNB