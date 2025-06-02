Jharkhand: Five members of criminal gang arrested, arms and ammunition seized

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jun 2 (PTI) Five members of a criminal gang were arrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday.

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to bust the gang after nine of its members allegedly set two dumpers on fire near Kutia More in Chatarpur police station area on May 28, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said.

While five gang members have been arrested, four others are at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, she said.

The arrested criminals were identified as Vikas Oraon (25), Mohammad Ali (20) and Jamshed Alam (20), Sukendra Oraon (27) and Pancham Kumar Thakur.

Two pistols, four cartridges, ten mobile phones and three motorcycles were seized from their possession, the SP said.

The gang, formed only eight months ago, was engaged in extracting extortion from contractors, shop-owners, mine and crusher plant owners, she said, adding they had torched the dumpers to create terror among the masses.

A case was lodged under sections of BNS and Arms Act.