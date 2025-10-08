Jharkhand: Five people get life sentence for 2017 lynching of 4 over child-lifting rumours

Jamshedpur, Oct 8 (PTI) Five people were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Wednesday in the 2017 lynching of four persons in Jamshedpur on suspicion that they were "child lifters".

The incident had happened on May 18, 2017, at Nagadih in the Bagbeda police station area. Vikash Verma, his brother Gautam Verma, their grandmother Ramsakhi Devi and one Gangesh Gupta were beaten to death by a mob.

Eight cases were lodged in connection with the incident, and in one of those cases, five people were convicted on September 25, and 20 were acquitted by the court of Additional District Judge-1 Vimlesh Kumar Sahay.

A total of 29 people were named in the FIR, and four are still at large.

Rajaram Hansda, Gopal Hansda, Rengo Purty, Tara Mandal and Sunil Sardar were found guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life), 117 (abetting the commission of an offence) and 149 (unlawful assembly with common object).

Besides sentencing them to life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them. PTI BS SOM