Jharkhand Flying Institute to be inaugurated in Dumka on Monday

Dumka, Nov 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Flying Institute will be inaugurated at the Sido-Kanhu airport in Dumka district on Monday, an official said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to flag off the initiative, he said.

Dumka Deputy Commissioner Abhijeet Sinha said the chief minister is scheduled to visit the district on November 24 to inaugurate the newly established institute.

Sinha along with other officials reviewed the preparations on Sunday.

"Gliders and planes have been made available at the venue," he said, adding that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for Monday's programme.