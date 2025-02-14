Jharkhand forest department confirms presence of tiger in Dalma forest range

Jamshedpur, Feb 14 (PTI) Jharkhand officials on Friday confirmed the presence of a tiger in Dalma forest range near Jamshedpur after it was captured by a trap camera installed by the forest department.

The presence of the tiger was confirmed after it was captured on a camera in Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, divisional forest officer (DFO) Saba Alam Ansari said.

"We installed 40 trap cameras in the forest range since the tiger’s presence was first reported on December 31," he said.

The tiger is believed to have entered the forest range from Palamu, he added.

Asked if any steps had been taken to capture the tiger, Ansari said, "We are closely monitoring its movement. There’s no need to cage it as it is staying within its natural habitat, and will likely return to where it came from." The forest department is vigilant and continuing to watch the big cat's movement, he said.

Ansari added that the tiger’s movement has been detected in various areas including Dalma, Ghatsila, Chakulia (in East Singhbhum district), and Purulia (West Bengal) before it returned to Dalma forest range.

The department has alerted villagers living near the forest range, advising them not to venture out alone at night, Ansari said. PTI BS MNB