Jharkhand: Former Congress MP Tilakdhari Singh dies

Ranchi, Apr 21 (PTI) Former MP and senior Congress leader Tilakdhari Singh passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, a party official said. He was 87.

According to a hospital official, Singh had been suffering from chronic illnesses, including diabetes.

Senior leaders from the Congress and other political parties expressed their condolences on Singh’s demise.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh described Singh as a down-to-earth leader.

"From serving as a mukhiya, he rose to become a parliamentarian. He won the Koderma Lok Sabha seat twice for the Congress under challenging circumstances. The void left by his passing cannot be filled," Kamlesh said.

Singh was elected as a Congress legislator from Dhanwar assembly seat in 1980. He later won the Koderma Lok Sabha seat in 1984 and 1999. PTI SAN SAN MNB