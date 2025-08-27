Jharkhand: Former legislator Sanjiv Singh acquitted in Neeraj Singh murder case

Dhanbad, Aug 27 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court in Dhanbad on Wednesday acquitted former Jharia MLA Sanjiv Singh and nine others in the 2017 murder case of his cousin and former deputy mayor Neeraj Singh, citing lack of evidence.

Special Judge Durgesh Chandra Awasthi delivered the verdict in the eight-year-old high-profile case, absolving Singh and co-accused Jaynendra Singh alias Pintu Singh, Dubloo Mishra, Binod Singh, Sagar Singh alias Shibu, Chandan Singh, Kurban Ali, Pankaj Singh, and Randhir Dhananjay alias Dhanjee.

Sanjiv Singh was also present in the court during the pronouncement.

"The court absolved Sanjiv Singh of murder charges due to lack of evidence," his counsel said.

Abhishek Singh, younger brother of Neeraj Singh, said he would challenge the decision in the high court.

He came to the court premises in an ambulance from Ranchi.

Neeraj Singh, along with his driver Gholtu Mahto, bodyguard Munna Tiwari, and personal staff Ashok Yadav, was shot dead on March 21, 2017, on NH-32 near Steel Gate under Saraidhela police station in Dhanbad.

Singh was returning to his Saraidhela-based house Raghukul in a car when four assailants on two bikes sprayed over 50 rounds of bullets from a 9mm pistol and carbine on him.

All of them were declared dead by doctors at Central Hospital.

Later, two-time BJP Jharia MLA (2009 and 2014) Sanjiv Singh was arrested on April 12, 2017 in connection with the murder after he surrendered along with his three aides on charges of conspiring to kill his cousin and trade union rival.

After eight years in judicial custody, Sanjiv Singh was granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court on August 8.

The apex Court had set conditions that he would not enter Dhanbad except on the dates of hearing in the lower court.

Anticipating tension between supporters of the two rival factions, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders in the civil court, at the court's main gate and from DRM Chowk to Randhir Verma Chowk till 10 pm on Wednesday.