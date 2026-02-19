Jharkhand: Former minister, wife detained for 'disrupting' NTPC production

Hazaribag, Feb 19 (PTI) Former Jharkhand minister and Congress leader Yogendra Sao and his wife Nirmala Devi were detained for allegedly disrupting NTPC’s production, sales and dispatch, a police officer said.

Sao and his wife, also a former MLA from Barkagaon, were detained from their native house at Pagar, Keredari police station officer-in-charge, Ganesh Kumar, told PTI.

“They were detained for sitting on dharna in front of colliery pits and dispatch centres, causing loss to NTPC. So far, no FIR has been lodged,” Kumar said.

Another senior officer claimed that Sao and his wife were inciting labourers to agitate for “non-payment of compensation at NTPC’s Keredari and Chatti-Bariatu coal mines project”.

The agitation began on January 21.

