Jharkhand: Four arrested in fruit trader's murder in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Feb 13 (PTI) Four persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a fruit trader in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur town, police said on Friday.

Kanhaiya Yadav, returning home after a morning walk, was shot dead on Wednesday in Golmuri by armed men who arrived on a motorcycle, they said.

East Singhbhum SSP Piyush Pandey said two of the suspects were nabbed from Dobo Bridge in the Sonari police station area, and two others from near Pardih in the Mango police station area.

Two country-made pistols used in the crime, seven empty cartridges and three live bullets were recovered from the accused, he said.

Personal rivalry is suspected to be the cause behind the incident, he said, adding that all the suspects have criminal antecedents.

Those arrested were identified as Sumit Kumar Singh (24), Gurpreet Singh alias Raj alias Loley (24), Amreek Singh alias Vicky Singh (26) and Raza Alam (24), all residents of Golmuri, the SSP said. PTI BS SOM