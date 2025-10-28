Jharkhand: Gangster injured in gunfight with police

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Oct 28 (PTI) A gangster was injured in a gunfight with the police in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand on Tuesday, a senior officer said.

The criminal was involved in opening fire at businessman Hariom Singh's house in Sitaramdera area on October 10 at the behest of gangster Prince Khan.

The accused, identified as Gopal, was arrested and he is undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital after suffering injury in his right leg. He is out of danger, Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish said.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation in Sidgora police station area around 2 am on Tuesday. On spotting the law enforcers, he opened two rounds at them and the personnel retaliated, leading to injury in his leg.

A pistol was seized and a search was on to nab others involved in the shooting, he added. PTI BS ACD