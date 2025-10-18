Jharkhand: Ganja worth Rs 7 lakh seized, 2 arrested

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Oct 18 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and ganja worth Rs 7 lakh was seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted vehicle-checking on Badki Champi Main Road, during which a Bihar-bound car coming from Odisha's Jharsuguda was intercepted, a police officer said.

Kudu police station officer-in-charge Manoj Kumar Singh said the car tried to flee towards Chandwa but the police gave a chase and the driver lost control and the vehicle veered into a roadside forest.

The vehicle was searched and 160 kg of ganja was seized, following which its two occupants were arrested, he said.

Another vehicle escorting the seized vehicle managed to escape.