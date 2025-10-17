Jharkhand gearing up for launch of its maiden Tiger Safari project

Ranchi, Oct 17 (PTI) Jharkhand is gearing up to launch its maiden Tiger Safari project, marking a significant step forward in the state's wildlife tourism and conservation efforts, an official said on Friday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday evening reviewed a detailed presentation of the proposed Tiger Safari Project at his official residence in Ranchi, the official said.

The ambitious project is proposed to be developed in the Putuwagarh area of Latehar district, located outside the Palamu Tiger Reserve.

"The selected site lies near Betla National Park, making it strategically positioned within Jharkhand’s broader eco-tourism circuit that stretches from Netarhat and Betla to Kechki and Mandal Dam," said Tourism minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu, who was present at the presentation.

Officials informed the chief minister that the land for the project has already been identified, and all development will strictly adhere to the required environmental and wildlife protection standards. The safari is expected to boost tourism while also offering local communities new opportunities for livelihood through eco-friendly economic activities.

The CM emphasised on the importance of sustainable development and directed officials to ensure the project aligns with both conservation goals and employment generation for the region. Once operational, the safari will allow tourists to observe tigers and other wildlife up close in a naturalistic setting—something Jharkhand has never offered before.

This initiative aims to become a vital link in strengthening the eco-tourism network of Palamu Tiger Reserve, while also placing Jharkhand more prominently on India's wildlife tourism map, the official added.