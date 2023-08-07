Jharkhand gears up for two-day 'Advasi Mahotsav-2023' on Aug 9

Ranchi, Aug 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said the two-day 'Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav - 2023' will get a different identity as the festival has been promoted across the country. Aimed at showcasing tribal tradition, art and culture, lifestyle, music and dance, the two-day festival will be inaugurated by UPA coordination committee chairman Shibu Soren at Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Museum in Ranchi’s Jail Chowk on August 9 on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous People.

The chief minister during a meeting with a tribal delegation, said, "Jharkhand Adivsai Mahotsav - 2023 will get a different identity. This time the festival has been promoted across the country. People from across the country and abroad are coming to participate in this festival." Soren said that the government is constantly making efforts to preserve and take forward the tribal tradition, art, culture, lifestyle, products, song, music and dance.

Artists from tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and others will participate in the festival and showcase their traditions and culture, according to a press release issued by the CM secretariat.

In the cultural programme, Jharkhand artists will present Nagpuri, Seraikela Chhau, Domkach, Paika and other dances.

'Riz Rang Rasika' rally will be the centre of attraction during the tribal festival. Sporting traditional tribal attire, people from the community would take out the rally from Dhukudiya Bhawan in Karamtoli and it would culminate at Birsa Munda Memorial Park at Jail Chowk. There will be a confluence of 32 different tribal musical instruments of Jharkhand in the rally, the statement said.

Around 72 stalls will be put up at the venue. Thirty-two stalls will be dedicated to 32 tribal groups of the state. Besides, five stalls of tribal self-help groups will also be set up under the National Urban Livelihood Mission. There will be six stalls of the Welfare department and one stall each of Khadi and Jharcraft.

The government will also put up a stall to highlight and create awareness about various government schemes.

Besides cultural programmes, seminars and debates will also be organised where intellectuals will present their views on topics such as tribal history, anthropology and tribal economy. Tribal fashion shows will also be organised on the occasion.