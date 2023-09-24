Jharkhand gets second Vande Bharat Express, to run between Ranchi and Howrah

Ranchi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video-conferencing on Sunday.

It is Jharkhand's second Vande Bharat Express. The first one, which runs between Ranchi and Patna, was flagged off on June 27.

Along with it, the prime minister flagged off eight other Vande Bharat Expresses, and said the day is not far when these semi-high speed trains will connect all parts of the country.

The regular run of the Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will begin on September 27, an official said.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Rajya Sabha MPs Mahua Maji and Aditya Sahu were among others present at Ranchi railway station to attend the inauguration function.

"Our prime minister is on a mission for the development of the country. His ultimate goal is to move the country towards development," the governor said.

"PM Modi's party is neither in power in Jharkhand, Bihar or West Bengal but the needs of the people are being fulfilled. Despite political differences, we should work for the development of the nation," he said.

The train will run six days a week, and will complete the 463 km distance between Ranchi and Howrah in West Bengal in seven hours.

Rajya Sabha MP Maji demanded a reduction in the fares, which will benefit the common people.

The fare between Ranchi and Howrah will be Rs 2,045 for Executive AC Chair Car, and Rs 1,030 for AC Chair Car without meal.

During its regular run, the train will depart from Ranchi at 5.15 am and reach Howrah at 12.20 pm. While returning, the train will leave Howrah at 3.45 pm and reach Ranchi at 10.50 pm.

The trial run of the Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat was successfully conducted on September 21.

The train will have stops at Muri, Kotshila, Purulia, Chandil, Tatanagar and Kharagpur, a statement said.

"The indigenously designed train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide more comfort to rail users. The train will be immensely beneficial for students, businessmen, tourists and entrepreneurs. Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region," it said. PTI SAN NAM NAM SOM