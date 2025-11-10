Jharkhand Ghatsila bypoll: JMM seeks tribute vote, BJP vows to teach lesson

Ranchi, Nov 10 (PTI) A day ahead of Ghatsila assembly bypoll in Jharkhand, both the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and opposition BJP expressed confidence in their respective candidates’ victory.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting JMM MLA Ramdas Soren on August 15.

The ruling JMM has fielded his son, Somesh Chandra Soren, while the BJP has nominated Babulal Soren, son of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren.

"We are confident of victory of our candidate. People will vote in favour of the JMM candidate for various reasons. They have decided to pay tribute to Dishom Guru Shibu Soren and their popular leader Ramdas Soren through the election," JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said at a press conference here.

"Apart from JMM, 12 candidates are contesting. The BJP, especially, regrets contesting, as they know JMM is set to win with a big margin," Bhattacharya added.

BJP working president Aditya Sahu said people are fed up with loots and lies of the JMM-led coalition government.

"There is a severe lack of basic facilities like health and education. Loot of sand, stone, mines and minerals is rampant in the state. The youths are frustrated with the government, while women are feeling unsafe," Sahu said.

He claimed that voters have decided to teach a lesson to the government.

The voting will be held from 7am to 5pm on Tuesday amid heavy security arrangement. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. PTI SAN SAN MNB