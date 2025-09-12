Jharkhand: Girl dies in road accident in Ranchi, brother suffers injuries

Ranchi, Sep 12 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl died and her brother suffered injuries when she came under the wheels of a school bus, after losing control of her scooty in Jharkhand’s Ranchi on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Khelagaon area under Khelgaon police station limits, while the duo was travelling to Tatisilwai.

The deceased has been identified as Rishika (17).

“She lost control of her scooty while trying to avoid a pit, and came under the rear wheels of the bus, which was moving in the same direction,” a police officer said.

Her brother is undergoing treatment in a hospital.