Jharkhand: Girl dies in wall collapse, mother injured

Seraikela-Kharswan, Sep 18 (PTI) A three-year-old girl died and her mother suffered injuries when a portion of the wall of their thatched house collapsed following heavy rain in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Golmayasai village in Krishnapur panchayat when the girl was asleep with her mother at their house, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Shradha Napit.

“The girl's mother, who was also injured, raised an alarm and villagers rushed to rescue her from the debris. However, she had died by then. Her father was not present in the house at the time of the incident,” Amda Thana Outpost in-charge Raman Kumar Vishwakumar told PTI.

The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Seraikela Sadar Hospital.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer of the Road Construction Department in Latehar, Prabhakar Singh, told PTI that repair work of guard walls along roads of the Saryu Valley have begun, following incidents of landslides due to torrential rain.

“We are carrying out temporary repair work at the places where roads have caved in. The department will soon conduct a fresh assessment and conduct full-fledged repair work in Saryu Valley,” Singh added. PTI ANB RBT